Coronavirus: No new deaths and 11 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died stands at 1,738*.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 11 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,542**.

“A key element of our response to Covid-19 is ensuring that any person experiencing symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of sense of smell or taste) comes forward for testing,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“Please do not adopt a ‘wait-and-see’ approach, instead isolate yourself and contact your GP without delay,” he said.

“The National Public Health Emergency Team meets again tomorrow to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to Covid-19.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of four deaths. The figure of 1,738 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has also resulted in the denotification of seven confirmed cases. The figure of 25,542 confirmed cases reflects this.