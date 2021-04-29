Coronavirus: three deaths and 474 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further three people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 474 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now stands at 248,326.

The number of people who have died has reached 4,889.

More to follow…