Publicans critical of re-opening plans, Beijing reports fall in new cases: Today's Covid-19 main points

A hairdresser and customer at a salon in Baghdad as Iraq continues to see record new infections daily.

PUBS WILL BE permitted to impose one-metre social distancing, rather than two-metres, in some cases when they re-open.

That’s according to a final report published late last night by Fáilte Ireland which confirmed that where two-metre physical distancing is not possible, businesses will be permitted to implement one-metre distancing in controlled environments provided other risk mitigation requirements have been met and pre-booked time slots are in place.

Fáilte Ireland’s report is based on draft guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) to safely re-open the sector.

Publicans have been critical of the plans, claiming “it just doesn’t work for us, it doesn’t work for our customers and it doesn’t work for the business”.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:

Beijing has seen a drop in confirmed cases amid its efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19 following a recent outbreak.

South Korea reported 59 cases as infections continue to steadily rise in the greater Seoul area.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron today, and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the pair would be discussing travel corridors between the two countries.

A new study on misinformation on online media in the UK found that more than one in 20 people think the symptoms that most individuals blame on coronavirus appear to be connect to 5G.

Despite its largely successful attempts to control the spread of Covid-19, new figures have shown New Zealand had its worst economic contraction in 29 years in the first quarter of this year.

The number of daily deaths in the US was 840 yesterday, the seventh day in a row it has been below 1,000.

The death toll in Sweden has risen above 5,000.

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce Scotland will move to a second phase of its plan to ease lockdown measures today.