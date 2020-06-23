Worrying number of new cases in under-35s, over 9 million infected worldwide: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Ireland are worried that younger people are no longer heeding the public health advice as closely as they had been.
Speaking at a press conference last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said one-third of recent Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in people under the age of 35.
These included 25 in the 15 to 24 age category and 35 in the 25 to 34 category.
He warned that if a resurgence of the virus came, it would be due to people not following the public health guidance.
“And if there’s to be a resurgence in the disease across the whole society it would be if we have a high level of non-compliance like we’ve talked about before – anticipatory behaviour where people start going back to the way things used to be and behaving the way they used to behave,” he said.
“That’s exactly the kind of thing that will lead to an increase in transmission of infection.”
Globally, a grim milestone was passed yesterday as the number of global cases topped 9 million as the WHO warned that the pandemic is still “accelerating”.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- Two deaths and four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed last night. It brings the death toll here to 1,717 people and the total number of confirmed cases to 25,383.
- Over one-third of recent Covid-19 cases have been in people under 35 and health officials have warned younger people who contract the virus “may represent a risk to your loved ones”.
- NPHET is unlikely to budge on the 50-person limit for Mass and other indoor gatherings.
- Childcare providers will the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee today that the uncertainty in their sector is having a “profoundly stressful impact”.
- Almost €600 million was spent on contactless payments in May, and this is being seen as a strong recovery in spending following the contraction due to Covid-19 in March and April.
- Ibec has warned that a significant number of businesses will fail by the end of the year unless there is a “dramatic intervention” by government.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points:
- The UK government is to set out plans to allow pubs, restaurants, museums and cinemas re-open from 4 July.
- Global coronavirus infections have topped nine million. As Europe is opening up, Latin America and South Asia are feeling the full brunt of the pandemic.
- Men appear to produce higher levels of Covid-19 antibodies than women, new figures in the UK suggest.
- South Korea reported 46 new cases today as authorities there say they’re beginning to battle a second wave.
- Saudi Arabia has said it will hold a “very limited” hajj this year, with pilgrims from outside the country barred from performing the annual ritual for the first time in its modern history.
