Worrying number of new cases in under-35s, over 9 million infected worldwide: Today's Covid-19 main points

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Ireland are worried that younger people are no longer heeding the public health advice as closely as they had been.

Speaking at a press conference last night, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said one-third of recent Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in people under the age of 35.

These included 25 in the 15 to 24 age category and 35 in the 25 to 34 category.

He warned that if a resurgence of the virus came, it would be due to people not following the public health guidance.

“And if there’s to be a resurgence in the disease across the whole society it would be if we have a high level of non-compliance like we’ve talked about before – anticipatory behaviour where people start going back to the way things used to be and behaving the way they used to behave,” he said.

“That’s exactly the kind of thing that will lead to an increase in transmission of infection.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Globally, a grim milestone was passed yesterday as the number of global cases topped 9 million as the WHO warned that the pandemic is still “accelerating”.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 main points: