This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We share information, we share data': A senior NI public health doctor on cross-border co-operation

He said he could forsee mass gatherings being cancelled if the novel coronavirus continues to spread.

By Conor McCrave Monday 2 Mar 2020, 7:26 PM
46 minutes ago 1,627 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5029608
Image: The Irish Image Collection
Image: The Irish Image Collection

A SENIOR PUBLIC health doctor in Northern Ireland has said he “could foresee” mass gatherings being cancelled if the novel coronavirus continues to spread in the north and south of Ireland. 

It comes as Health Minister Simon Harris confirms guidelines about mass gatherings are likely to be published tomorrow.

Speaking to reporters today, Harris said he hoped the National Public Health Emergency Team would tomorrow “be able to finalise its guidelines which then could be issued out to organisations, and we could start a dialogue where necessary to provide help”.

There have been two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland – a woman in Northern Ireland, and a school pupil in Dublin. They were diagnosed when they each returned from trips to Italy. 

Last week the IRFU agreed to postpone the Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy due to take place on Saturday, 7 March, on foot of advice from the Department of Health.

Assistant Director of Public Health at the Public Health Authority (PHA) in Northern Ireland Gerry Waldron suggested that further mass gatherings could be cancelled if there is a risk of community transmission. 

“It’s going to depend on the way things work out,” he told TheJournal.ie at the PHA’s headquarters in Belfast today. 

“This is a very rapidly evolving situation and, of course, if you look at the beginning of last week compared to where we are now, there have been huge changes. Obviously we didn’t have Northern Ireland or Republic of Ireland cases this time last week and we have now. 

I’m obviously not privy to reasons [for the cancellation of] the rugby match but I imagine the reason was because Italy was involved and the locus being in Italy. In terms of mass events here, I could foresee that happening but only if we get into a situation of community transmission, of sustained community transmission. 

He added: “I wouldn’t think random gatherings would be postponed or cancelled unless we’re into that situation, but obviously people will be making plans just in case we need to move to that situation.”

Other events are now in doubt including the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin which attracts thousands to the city centre every year. 

A decision on whether to postpone or cancel the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dublin is set to be taken by the end of this week, according to the Tourism Ireland chief Niall Gibbons. 

Similar parades will be held across Northern Ireland at the same time but there has yet to be any indication at government level that these events should be cancelled. 

The PHA and the National Public Health Emergency (NPHE) team have been in daily contact with each other as they both monitor the spread of the virus in Ireland. 

Contingency plans

With the PHA working closely with British government agencies, and the NPHE working closely with Irish government agencies, Waldron said the onus is on politicians to lead efforts to contain the spread across the entire island in their respective contingency plans being published this week. 

“There’s bound to be [variations] because we’re operating in two different jurisdictions but we always have had, in health protection particularly, very close links with our colleagues in the Republic of Ireland. 

Related Reads

27.02.20 Countries around the world are assessing Covid-19's impact on St Patrick's Day celebrations
26.02.20 The IRFU has postponed next month's Ireland v Italy Six Nations match

“We’re in constant contact with them. We share information, we share data, but that’s not just in terms of Covid-19, it’s in any infectious disease. Viruses and bacteria don’t respect international boundaries and we have to share that information.”  

Waldron pointed to the use of Dublin Airport by Northern Ireland residents and cited that as a reason for consistent cross-border co-operation on the issue. 

“Bearing in mind a lot of residents in Northern Ireland will use Dublin Airport as a hub and gateway, at a very early stage we ensured that our information was given to our colleagues down south to ensure information is available at Dublin Airport.”

Earlier today, the Covid-19 threat was upgraded from moderate to high in the European Union. 

At a press conference this morning, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control had upped the coronavirus risk level to “high”. 

“In other words, the virus continues to spread,” von der Leyen said this morning. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie