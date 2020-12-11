Coronavirus: Three deaths and 313 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 313 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further three people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,120, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 75,507*.

As of 2pm today 197 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today:

144 are men / 169 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

70 in Dublin, 31 in Mayo, 21 in Kilkenny, 19 in Donegal, 18 in Laois and the remaining 154 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases.

