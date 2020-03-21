Twenty-two new cases in the North as total number there climbs to 108

An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the coronavirus testing procedures at an Antrim hospital.

An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the coronavirus testing procedures at an Antrim hospital.

TWENTY-TWO NEW cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the North bringing the total number of cases there to 108.

To date, one person who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland has died.

The 22 new cases represent the biggest single daily increase in the region since the crisis began

The total number of tests completed in the North now stands at 2,186.

Medics in the North have been warning the UK Government and the public about the “enormity” of what is coming.

Respiratory consultant in the Ulster Hospital in Co Down, Dr Julia Courtney, said: “It is hard to actually convey just the enormity of the crisis that is looming for the NHS, and so for everyone, in the next few weeks.

“Huge numbers of people will die and the only thing that will have any impact on this impending catastrophe is slowing the spread of this virus.

“This is the week that the most people who are infected without knowing it will cause the virus to spread.

“What you do today will affect the intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the hospitals in the next two to three weeks.

“So please, please, please, stay at home if you can.”

With reporting by PA.