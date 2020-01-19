This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 17 more people diagnosed with SARS-like mystery virus in China

Two men in their 60’s — one with severe pre-existing conditions — have died from the illness.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 8:02 AM
6 minutes ago 128 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4971192
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/graphbottles
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/graphbottles

SEVENTEEN MORE PEOPLE in central China have been diagnosed with the new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients.

In total, 62 cases of the novel coronavirus have been identified in the city of Wuhan, where the virus appears to have originated.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported the new cases in a statement on today.

19 of those individuals have been discharged from the hospital, while two men in their 60’s — one with severe pre-existing conditions — have died from the illness.

Eight remain in a critical condition.

At least six countries in Asia and three US airports have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China as millions of Chinese travel for Lunar New Year holidays.

The list includes Thailand and Japan, which have together reported three cases of the disease in people who had come from Wuhan.

In the most recently diagnosed group, ages ranged between 30 and 79, Wuhan’s health commission said. Their initial symptoms were fever and a cough.

Related Read

18.01.20 Scale of SARS-like virus in China likely far bigger than officially reported, scientists warn

The health commission’s statement did not say whether these patients had visited the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which has been suspended after many infected individuals reported having either worked at or visited the venue.

Health authorities have maintained that there is no evidence that the virus transmits easily between humans.

The Chinese government is keen to avoid a repeat of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, another coronavirus that started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie