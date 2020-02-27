Q & A: What do you want to know about Covid-19 and Ireland's response to it?

THERE’S BEEN AN increasing focus on the spreading Covid-19 coronavirus in recent days, in response to a surge in cases in Italy and new cases being reported in other countries across Europe.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases in Ireland. At the latest HSE briefing this afternoon, it was confirmed that there had been 100 people tested in Ireland so far. None of those tests have come back positive.

As Europe responds to the daily developments, here at TheJournal.ie we’ve been speaking to experts in public health, microbiology and a range of other disciplines to bring you the most up to date information on the virus and Ireland’s preparedness.

As people consider changing holiday plans in the wake of the new travel advisories for Europe issued in recent days, we’ve also been putting questions to experts in consumer affairs and other areas.

Additionally, each day our reporters are attending regular briefings by ministers, Department of Health officials, the HSE and other government bodies and agencies.

In the newsroom, we discuss fresh questions about the coronavirus and the government’s response to it every day.

If you have a question, send it to us and we’ll do our best to get you an answer.

We’ll be continuing our series of Q&A pieces, based on questions sent by readers (and ones we arrive upon here in the newsroom) over the coming days and weeks.

If you’d like to get in contact, drop us a line at answers@thejournal.ie