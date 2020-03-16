Coronavirus: GPs say new online system to arrange testing will be 'huge bonus'

GPS CAN ORDER Covid-19 tests online from today to cater for the HSE’s expanded testing criteria.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, president of the Irish College of General Practitioners Dr Mary Favier said there were “very considerable delays” in the previous phone ordering system and that there is a “backlog of testing”.

“The change now today is that GPs can make that referral electronically through our IT systems, which is a huge bonus because this took up so much time for general practitioners last week, on top of their ordinary workload,” she said.

It was confirmed last week that testing criteria is to be expanded, with anyone showing symptoms of the virus being asked to self-isolate and to contact their GP (by phone) to assess whether they should be tested.

It is hoped that the new system would allow the HSE to ensure that everyone who is exposed to the coronavirus can be tested.

The HSE has said that GPs can now order tests by way of a new electronic system.

“People are understandably concerned but please be patient with our GP services this morning. The service is already under pressure and they will be responding to the increasing demand for tests. Thank you for your co-operation,” the HSE said in a tweet this morning.

Despite the new syetem, Favier said patients must meet the criteria to be tested and she urged people not to simply contact GPs because they are worried.

Please do not if you’re just the worried well and you sat beside somebody who maybe went to Italy three weeks ago. You have to fulfill the criteria to be tested, you have to have respiratory systems, you have to have symptoms that are suggestive of Covid-19. If you do, we do want you to call us. We do want to arrange the testing, but testing just to rule out that you might have it when you have no symptoms is of no value.

Testing has been carried out in a number of ways. Home testing has been undertaken by paramedics at the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and a there is also testing at a number of designated centres.

Favier said this morning that the number of these centres is to be increased to 22 but that people will require an appointment to have a test there.

HSE officials have also said the plan is to increase NAS capacity to do more home testing.

According to the HSE, the main symptoms of Covid-19 to look out for are: