THE STATE COLLECTED €28 billion in corporate taxes in 2024, an 18% increase on what it collected the previous year.

This does not include just under €11 billion in Apple back taxes which Ireland received after an EU court ruling.

A judgment from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) issued in September backed a 2016 decision that found Ireland gave undue tax benefits to Apple.

The Government has said it intends to spend the Apple funds on investments in infrastructure, housing and water systems.

When the Apple windfall is excluded, Ireland garnered €97.1 billion in taxes last year, representing an increase of 10% and a surplus of €1.8 billion.

Income tax receipts came to €35.1 billion in 2024, 6.6% ahead of the previous year.

Total gross voted expenditure for the year amounted to €103.7 billion, up by €9 billion or 9.5% on 2023.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers said the figures showed “solid growth” in income tax and VAT receipts last year, which he said represented the strength of the Irish economy.

But he warned of “clearly identifiable risks on the horizon”.

“Navigating through these will require a greater focus on competitiveness and on getting the basics right – especially in areas like energy, water, transport and housing.

“This is why Government is committed to using the proceeds of the CJEU ruling to expand infrastructure in these critical areas.”

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said the figures reflected the Government’s “commitment to supporting households and businesses while maintaining fiscal responsibility”.

He added: “2024 spending figures reflect the measures introduced as part of Budget 2024, as well as further supports introduced during the year.

“Measures announced as part of Budget 2025 including the Christmas bonus payment, cost-of-living lump sum payments and electricity credits have played a key role in easing inflationary pressures for households.”

Donohoe also said that “significant progress” has been made in housing delivery, “with new homes and targeted investment in affordable housing schemes”.

“2024 capital spending figures show an increase of over 40% in housing, local government and heritage expenditure over 2023,” he continued.

“There was also strong capital investment across other areas, such as our schools building programme as capital spend ramps up.”