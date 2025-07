TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has stressed the need to create more childcare places across the country quickly.

Asked by reporters in Japan, where the Taoiseach is this week for a trade mission, if there will be reductions to the cost of childcare in this year’s Budget, the Taoiseach was coy in his response.

Cutting the cost of childcare to €200 per month per child was a core election promise by both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. It is now a pledge in the Programme for Government to deliver the reduction over the lifetime of this government.

“I think we want to continue to make progress on childcare, but we have a whole range of issues now that we have to make progress on,” the Taoiseach said, adding that there will be negotiations leading into this year’s Budget in October.

“We can’t do everything at once, so we will endeavor to prioritise and continue the progress we’ve made in recent years. We’ve made very good progress in childcare, but we need more places, so the access issue and the number of places is also important, as well as affordability.”

Advertisement

Martin made the point that recent research has pointed to the need to improve the number of available childcare places.

“That speaks to the growth of population and the pressures on childcare and health services, and education,” he said.

He added that the government will be prioritising the transformation of Ireland’s infrastructure in the Budget.

Asked if the government will be prioritising increasing childcare places over reducing costs this year, the Taoiseach said this will be a decision for Minister for Children Norma Foley, who will approach government with her priorities ahead of October’s Budget.

“All Programme for Government commitments will be followed through. So that’s the basic point,” he said.

With reporting from Christina Finn in Japan