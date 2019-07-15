This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The cost of motoring has come down - but not for everyone

Insurance and petrol costs are the biggest factors.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 15 Jul 2019, 9:12 AM
1 hour ago 6,156 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4724918
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE AVERAGE COST of running a family car for a year has dropped compared to last year but some drivers are still facing “inordinately high” insurance costs, according to a new report by AA Ireland.

The AA’s annual survey of motoring costs found that running a family car for a year is €10,593.26, down by €98.11 compared to the previous year.

The report uses figures from the CSO’s Consumer Price Index which outlined that the average cost of motor insurance has dropped by 6.7% compared between June 2018 and June 2019.

The drop in insurance costs is not being felt evenly across all drivers however, with younger drivers, returning immigrants and those with a claims history among the groups that are being charged more.

The cost of insurance has been questioned more and more recently with insurance companies claiming that false or exaggerated claims are part of the reason insurance premiums are so high in Ireland.

Responding to the publication of the report today, the AA’s Conor Faughnan said that while the downward movement in insurance costs is welcome, more needs to be done.

“While this is a positive development, we’re still a long way away from truly fixing many of the issues in our insurance system which contributed to the price rises seen from 2015,” Faughnan said.

It’s true that some progress has been made in this space, but with each passing month it begins to feel more and more that government have moved their attention onto other matters and that motorists are simply being forced to get used to higher insurance prices.

The other major change in the cost of petrol, which is down compared to last year.

The report details that the average price of petrol at is currently at 143.9 cent per litre, down by about 3.7 cents compared to a year ago.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie