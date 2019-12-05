This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Theoretically, things could cost anything': Children's hospital chief says costs could increase more

The Public Accounts Committee met in the Oireachtas today.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 1:18 PM
45 minutes ago 3,012 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4919616
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

 THE CHAIRMAN OF the Board of the National Children’s Hospital has said that the cost of the construction of the hospital could increase further. 

“The exact or precise final cost will depend on how events unfold,” chairman Fred Barry told the Public Accounts Committee today. 

The current predicted cost of the overall project is €1.73 billion, up on the initial estimate of €650 million.

Barry said that if inflation stayed at 7%, the cost of the hospital could run over by between €2 million and €2.9 million euros this year, bringing the total overrun of the project to around €50 million. 

During an at-times tense committee meeting, hospital board staff and Department of Health officials were questioned by TDs and senators.

Questioned by Galway TD Catherine Connolly on whether the hospital could cost as much as €2 billion, Barry did not provide specifics. 

“Theoretically, things could cost anything,” Barry said, referencing “residual risks” of building the hospital.  

However, he said it was “highly improbable” that the hospital could cost €2 billion.

Eilish Hardiman, the chief executive of the hospital group Children’s Health Ireland, confirmed that there would be 474 beds in the new hospital.

Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster asked whether the board was at a disadvantage because of a lack of specialised experience in this area. 

Barry responded that he was “gobsmacked” at this, adding that he was experienced in the management of large-scale projects. 

Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell said anyone who backed out of the project now would be doing a “disservice to the children of Ireland”. She added that she doesn’t see it as a “poisoned chalice”. 

With additional reporting by Orla Dwyer. 

