A LANEWAY IN Dublin’s City Centre that closed earlier this year due to anti-social behaviour has had gates added to it.

Harbour Court is a t-shaped alley that has three entrances – one at Marlborough Street, opposite the Abbey Theatre; one at Wynn’s Hotel close to the Luas line; and a third onto Eden Quay.

It’s also used as an accessible entrance to Wynn’s hotel because there is no permanent ramp at the main entrance on O’Connell Street.

Advertisement

Rubbish dumping, defecating, assault and other anti-social behaviour became an issue in the years the laneway was open.

In January, Dublin City councillors agreed to close the lane after issues had been raised by workers and business and property owners from the area for years.

There were reports of drug usage and even sexual acts being performed in the laneway.

Many on the council looked at the closure as a “pity” as they thought it would impact the permeability of the city, but most reluctantly agreed.