THE COUNT IS under way but with almost 700 candidates vying for 174 Dáil seats, it might be a while before the returning officers and count centre staff across the country get to go home.

We’re (im)patiently waiting for the first counts to come through – and once they are here, our live results centre will be the go-to place for voters to find out the makeup of the 34th Dáil.

(We’re expecting first counts to start coming through before 6pm.)

Keep up to date with all the transfers and counts with our 2024 General Election results centre here.

Or you can access the centre through the sections at the top of our webpage or at the bottom of our app on mobile devices.

The centre will fill in the Dáil seats by party as candidates are officially elected. It also show how each party is faring, comparing their final seat number to 2020′s outcome.

If you’re after local information, you can search by constituency, taking note of how many seats are still in play.

The candidate database also gives you an opportunity to read about every new TD, their campaign’s main points and what they hope to bring to Leinster House.

The results centre is just one part of The Journal‘s extensive general election coverage this weekend.

The Candidate podcast will have special episodes throughout the week, and you’ll find that on The Journal‘s feed, as well as wherever you usually get your podcasts.

Our reporters around the country are also feeding information back to HQ where our liveblog is fired up to corral all the most important information into the one place for you.

As we get a clear picture of how Ireland voted, we’ll be providing analysis, deep-dives and factchecks from our political, news and factcheck teams, as well as our columnists in The Journal Voices section.

