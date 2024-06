THE COUNTING OF votes in the Limerick mayoral elections will begin today.

On Friday, the country went to the polls to vote in European Parliament and local elections.

But the people of Limerick had a third ballot paper to fill out, as they chose the very first directly-elected mayor.

They voted five years ago to establish the public office of mayor with a majority of 52.4%.

Whoever takes office will be granted executive powers and the ability to ”personally define and oversee” much of the strategy for the council.

A cross-party tally on Saturday had Independent candidate John Moran racing ahead on 24%, with 16,855 first preference votes.

It’s an eight percentage point lead on his nearest rival Helen O’Donnell, also an Independent, who is on 16%.

Of course, these are tallies, and there is still potential for three-horse race, with Fianna Fáil’s Dee Ryan gaining on O’Donnell with 10,315 first preferences (14%).

Close behind, tallies had Daniel Butler making up ground on 13%.

The count will take place at Limerick Racecourse.

With reporting by David Raleigh