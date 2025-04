A UKRAINIAN TRAVEL agent and her husband were apprehended at Dublin Airport after they tried to smuggle €340,000 out of Ireland for a transnational criminal organisation, a court heard.

Businesswoman Iryna Bandarieva, 69, and Ihor Shandar, 60, were arrested at Terminal 1 on Thursday after they were allegedly caught “red-handed”.

They were refused bail when they appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court today charged with money laundering offences.

It follows a joint investigation by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Revenue.

The couple with an address in Betova, Kiev, Ukraine, face duplicate charges under section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010, which carries a maximum 14-year sentence on conviction.

They were accused of possessing €340,000 in crime proceeds at Dublin Airport on April 9, but their solicitor, Julianne Hayden, said her clients deny the allegations.

Ms Bandarieva and Mr Shandar faced separate hearings with identical objections to bail due to flight risk.

With the help of a translator, the businesswoman told the court the money was from their life savings. “My husband and I are planning to challenge this case in court. We have documents to prove the source of the money is legit”.

Objecting to bail, Detective Vincent Jaffray and Kate Gilligan, attached to the GNDOCB, cited the seriousness of the case and their lack of ties to Ireland and said the couple were caught red-handed.

The detectives alleged that the GNDOCB received confidential information about the activities of a transnational crime group involved in money laundering and drug trafficking.

The couple’s luggage was checked, and officers found €170,000 in €50 notes and 17 bundles of €10,000 each among the clothing of Mr Shandar’s luggage. Some €167,000 was found in Ms Bandarieva’s baggage.

Another €7,000 was in their hand luggage.

The officers believed €340,000 in the bundles was proceeds of crime and that the pair were taking it out of the jurisdiction. They arrived in the country the previous day.

Detective Jaffray said that when interviewed, Mr Shandar claimed they came to Ireland for a sightseeing trip.

The contested bail hearing was told that four mobile phones were seized with information and a photo of 34 bundles of cash on a bed, suspected to be the €340,000 recovered from their luggage.

The court heard they arrived in Ireland on Wednesday from Nice, France, and used a bank card to pay for a hotel.

The court heard the defendants had recently moved to Italy and claimed the money was to buy a property in Cyprus.

The gardai said they were set to fly there on Thursday and, following a 12-hour stopover, get an onward flight to Milan, Italy.

Judge Halpin heard that Mr Shandar, who had never been to Ireland before, had two passports. However, it was established when he gave evidence that one was for internal travel within Ukraine.

Detective Gilligan told the bail hearing that she feared Ms Bandarieva would not remain in Ireland if released on bail. She had visited the country once previously.

Ms Hayden said they had applied to be allowed to reside in Italy but could transfer that process to Ireland.

The detective believed that she would be able to leave the country and told the court Ms Bandarieva’s travel agent business was still operating in Ukraine, and that she had family in the UK.

The solicitor told Judge Halpin her clients would fight the case.

They gave evidence telling the court they would remain in Ireland and obey bail conditions until their trial, which may not commence for two years.

Their solicitor said Mr Shandar was allowed to leave Ukraine after turning 60 and was no longer available to be conscripted for the war against Russia.

Ms Bandarieva said, “I promise I will remain in Ireland until this has been dealt with. I’m willing to sign on at a garda station every single day. I have only one passport, which can be held by the guards, and I don’t have any other passports”.

The court heard Ms Bandarieva had trust issues with banks.

The defence solicitor described her as a lady of good character with no prior convictions who had worked all her life. Pleading for bail, Ms Hayden said the businesswoman was “not Jason Bourne” and had only one passport.

Judge Halpin stressed they had the presumption of innocence but refused bail. Legal aid was granted and they were remanded in custody to appear again on Wednesday.

The GNDOCB must obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the judge urged the detectives to expedite the case.