Have you seen Courtney? 15-year-old missing from Dublin since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help in finding Courtney Collins, a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Ballyfermot area of Dublin since yesterday.

Courtney is described as 5’0″, of slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Both Gardaí and Courtney’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and are asking anyone with information to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.