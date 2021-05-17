#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 13°C Monday 17 May 2021
Coronavirus: 360 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 17 May 2021, 5:05 PM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that 360 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.

The latest figures were shared by the Department of Health on Twitter this evening.

The figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Data relating to the number of deaths due to Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by last week’s cyber attack on Ireland’s health service.

“Daily positive swab results are currently being reported from laboratories to the HSE’s contact management programme while systems are down,” a spokesperson said.

“The Health Protection Surveillance Centre are then reporting daily cases to the Department based on those daily positive lab results.

“Validation of these results will commence once systems back up and running.”

The department also reported that there are currently 110 patients being treated for the virus in hospital, 42 of whom are in intensive care.

Stephen McDermott
