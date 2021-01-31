#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 31 January 2021
Advertisement

Believers in Covid-19 conspiracies in the UK less likely to accept vaccine, study shows

The research was carried out by the University of Bristol and King’s College London.

By Press Association Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 12:30 PM
36 minutes ago 2,503 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5340911
Image: PA
Image: PA

A BELIEF IN conspiracies about Covid-19 and the handling of the pandemic is linked with low likelihood of accepting a vaccine, according to a UK study.

Research carried out by the University of Bristol and King’s College London found that around 15% of the general public believe authorities are involved in a widespread cover-up of key information about the virus.

But this rises to 42% among those who say they are unlikely to, or definitely will not, get vaccinated against the virus, the survey of 4,860 adults aged 18 to 75 found.

Around half (51%) of those who said they are unlikely to take up a vaccine believe an impartial investigation would find the public have been lied to on a massive scale – compared with one in five (21%) of the general public.

Some 27% of the population overall thought that the “real truth about coronavirus is being kept from the public”, rising to 64% among those who are vaccine hesitant. 

Respondents who said they get a great deal or fair amount of information on the pandemic from certain online sources, including social media, are more likely to have conspiracy suspicions, the study found.

Meanwhile, those from ethnic minority backgrounds are particularly likely to report believing conspiracy-related statements, according to researchers.

Around 25% of people from an ethnic minority background believed the only reason a coronavirus vaccine is being developed is to make money for pharmaceutical companies, compared with 13% of white people.

People from ethnic minorities were twice as likely (22%) as white people (11%) to report believing that some vaccines cause autism in healthy children.

These concerns are reflected in the finding that people from ethnic minorities (15%) are half as likely as those from white ethnic groups (31%) to say they would like to be vaccinated immediately.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, said addressing this mix of “underlying beliefs, misleading information and harmful behaviour” was a challenge for public health.

“While they might seem outlandish, conspiracy suspicions and beliefs are far from harmless speculation – especially in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” he said.

“Our findings show that although conspiracy thinking is limited to a minority of the population, something which is important to emphasise, levels of belief are particularly high among certain groups, such as the vaccine-hesitant.

“Addressing this mix of underlying beliefs, misleading information and harmful behaviour is a key public health challenge.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie