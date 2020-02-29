This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Covid-19 Explained: The government's top coronavirus expert on what you need to know

Dr Cillian De Gascun is a medical virologist, and chair of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group,

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 12:00 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5024095

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE SPREAD OF Covid-19 is dominating headlines across the world, which means more and more noise in the media about what exactly is going on.

We sat down with Dr Cillian De Gascun – a medical virologist, chair of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD – to chat through some of the basics.

De Gascun touched on how similar it is to the flu, how it’s tested for, and why masks may not need to be worn by everyone.

Watch the video above for our full report, and check here for the HSE’s latest advice

Contains reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

