Covid-19 Explained: The government's top coronavirus expert on what you need to know

THE SPREAD OF Covid-19 is dominating headlines across the world, which means more and more noise in the media about what exactly is going on.

We sat down with Dr Cillian De Gascun – a medical virologist, chair of the HSE’s Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group, and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD – to chat through some of the basics.

De Gascun touched on how similar it is to the flu, how it’s tested for, and why masks may not need to be worn by everyone.

Watch the video above for our full report, and check here for the HSE’s latest advice

Contains reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha