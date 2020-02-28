16 mins ago

A lot of people on social media have been talking about screening at airports and why the government isn’t introducing travel restrictions.

That talk is only likely to increase following the news that the person diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland travelled through Dublin from northern Italy.

As things stand, the government is advising Irish citizens not to travel to a number of Italian towns, but is not placing any restriction on those travelling from affected areas.

And when it comes to screening at airports, public health experts say that screening at airports would not be a good use of resources.

“It’s not terribly effective, because the majority of people won’t necessarily be symptomatic when they pass through an airport,” says Cillian F De Gascun, director of the UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory.