Globally, around 82,000 people have been infected.
The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed on the island of Ireland.
- A person has been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
- It’s understood the person travelled from northern Italy to Dublin, and travelled onto Northern Ireland. Health authorities here said that the HSE will seek to contact anyone who sat within two rows of the affected person on the plane.
- Over 100 people have so far been tested in the Republic of Ireland, and no case of coronavirus has been confirmed.
More now on that case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.
The person who tested positive was a woman, but no other personal details are known.
RTÉ is reporting that she was tested at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and was then allowed to return home where she’s receiving specialist medical treatment.
She was returning from Italy, a major virus hotspot in Europe. After returning to Ireland, the individual reported her concerns to a GP and “self-isolated” at home for the result of the test.
For more, watch this video in which De Gascun explains the government’s approach so far to Covid-19.Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
A lot of people on social media have been talking about screening at airports and why the government isn’t introducing travel restrictions.
That talk is only likely to increase following the news that the person diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland travelled through Dublin from northern Italy.
As things stand, the government is advising Irish citizens not to travel to a number of Italian towns, but is not placing any restriction on those travelling from affected areas.
And when it comes to screening at airports, public health experts say that screening at airports would not be a good use of resources.
“It’s not terribly effective, because the majority of people won’t necessarily be symptomatic when they pass through an airport,” says Cillian F De Gascun, director of the UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory.
There may be certain situations where you might target a specific flight from a specific region at a specific point in time, but as a general mechanism, it’s not recommended as a good use of resources. And it’s not recommended as an effective means of screening individuals.
Closer to home, Irish churches are taking precautions in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
The shaking of hands and taking communion on the tongue are being discouraged in Dublin churches.
A spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Dublin said that Dublin parishes are currently been told to follow the advice for “when flu or an epidemic is circulating”.
Parish priests are being told to take the normal precautions for flu season, which advises people that anyone with flu symptoms are not obligated to attend Mass and calls for the frequent changing of water and cleaning of holy water fonts.
A similar approach is being taken across the country.
Let’s take a quick look at what’s happening in the rest of the world.
Press Association is reporting that Chinese authorities have recorded another sharp decrease in the number of infections from the Covid-19.
Mainland China reported 327 new cases and 44 deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to the country’s National Health Commission.
The update brings China’s total number of cases to 78,824 and deaths to 2,788, while more than 3,600 infections have been reported outside China.
However, around the world the number of cases continues to rise.
According to World Health Organisation figures, globally 82, 294 cases have been confirmed. Nine new countries – Brazil, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Norway, Pakistan, Romania, and North Macedonia – reported cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours.
In the meantime, read this piece from my colleague Michelle Hennessy on what the symptoms of the virus are and what protocols are in place to deal with suspected cases.
She writes:
Health experts have said patients who have the virus mainly have symptoms around the top of their chest.
Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually.
There may be cases where a person becomes infected but does not develop any symptoms.
As a reminder, as things stand there has been no confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.
So what happens now?
At 9.30am this morning Dr Tony Holohan will be providing an update on Ireland’s preparedness for Covid-19 at the Department of Health offices in Dublin.
He’ll be joined by Dr John Cuddihy, the Director at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.
We’ll be at that briefing later and will bring you all the latest details..
As things stand, advice to the public has not changed.
Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer at the Department if Health, emphasised again last night that the HSE is “well-prepared and is working to inform any contacts the patient had in order to prevent transmission”.
“COVID-19 is spread through close contact with an infected person’s body fluids (e.g. droplets from coughing or sneezing), or by touching surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on,” he said.
Close contact involves either face to face contact or spending more than 15 minutes within 2 metres of an infected person. The risk of transmission through casual contact is low.
First, more details on that case of Covid-19.
A woman travelled from northern Italy to Dublin, and travelled onto Northern Ireland.
Health authorities here said yesterday that the HSE will seek to contact anyone who sat within two rows of the affected person on the plane.
Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said: “We have been planning for the first positive case in Northern Ireland and have made clear that it was a question of when not if.”
Now, the focus turns to the cross-border efforts to contain the spread of the virus. In a statement yesterday evening, Minister for Health Simon Harris said that “the general public should continue to adhere to the public health protocols issued by the Department of Health”.
Good morning, Dominic McGrath here.
Last night, the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency confirmed that a case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the North – making it the first confirmed case of the virus on the island of Ireland.
We’ll be bringing you the latest on the response here in Ireland as the number of cases around the world continues to increase.
