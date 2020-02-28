Covid-19 case on the island of Ireland: Here are the main points you need to know this morning

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH officials are due to give an update on Ireland’s preparedness for Covid-19 at a press briefing in Dublin later this morning, in the wake of the first confirmed case of the virus on the island of Ireland yesterday evening.

Health authorities in Northern Ireland confirmed the case shortly after 7pm last night.

Here’s the latest.

What’s happened?

The Public Health Agency in the North confirmed last evening that a person had been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

This is the first confirmed case on the island of Ireland.

It’s understood the person travelled from northern Italy to Dublin via air, and travelled home to Northern Ireland.

Media outlets in the North are reporting the individual is a woman who was travelling with a child.

She contacted a GP and took steps to self-isolate once she suspected symptoms.

Further identifying details aren’t being made public to protect the patient’s privacy but it’s understood she travelled via Dublin and on to the North in the last 48 hours.

She is receiving specialist care. RTÉ is reporting this morning that she has been allowed to travel home and is receiving treatment there.

It is not known if the patient used public transport after arriving in Dublin. Officials at last night’s Public Health Agency briefing would not be drawn on the woman’s method of travel.

The Public Healthy Agency said the person diagnosed wasn’t on a school trip.

Now what?

The risk to the population in the North has not changed as a result of the presumptive positive test result, health officials at the PHA said last night.

There’s been a similar response south of the border – Minister for Health Simon Harris said the case was not unexpected and that people should “continue to adhere to the public health protocols”.

The Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health Tony Holohan said the development did not change the department’s procedures in responding to the virus.

“This is not a surprise,” Holohan said last night

He said the individual who was infected came forward and followed the instructions given by health authorities and that the well-publicised advice “worked” in these circumstances.

The passenger manifests and crew manifests of the plane she was on will be checked, and those who were in close contact with the infected passenger – within two rows – will be contacted by the HSE in line with the recommended procedures, Holohan said, speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

The HSE also updated its advice on the virus last night in the wake of developments in the North.

“There is a confirmed case of coronavirus in Northern Ireland. The patient travelled through the Republic of Ireland and is in isolation in Northern Ireland and receiving treatment,” it says.

“Public health authorities are working to inform any contacts the patient had in order to prevent transmission. Those at most risk of severe infection and those with most exposure will be contacted first.”

What’s the general advice for people returning from affected areas?

This is the current complete list of places where there is a spread of Covid-19:

China

Hong Kong

Singapore

South Korea

Iran

Japan

the following regions in Italy – Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna or Piedmont

If you are feeling well

If you have been to any of those areas in the last 14 days and are feeling well this is the advice from the HSE:

If you are feeling well, carry on with your normal routine.

Follow the advice on how to protect yourself from coronavirus and other infections such as flu.

Avoid spending time with people who are ill with a cough, high temperature, or breathing problems.

If you develop symptoms of coronavirus

avoid contact with people by self-isolating

phone your GP or emergency department

tell them your symptoms and the details of your situation

Contact with a case

If you think you have been in contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus this is the advice from the HSE:

Phone HSELive on 1850 24 1850 if you think you have been:

in contact with someone confirmed as having coronavirus

to a healthcare facility in another country where coronavirus patients are being treated

You will be put in contact with your local Department of Public Health staff who will give you information and advice.

If you develop symptoms of coronavirus, avoid contact with people by self-isolating and phone your GP or emergency department.

If you are feeling unwell

If you have been to one of the places listed above and you are not feeling well, the HSE recommends you should check if you have symptoms of coronavirus.

These are fever (high temperature), cough or difficulty breathing. If you do have symptoms of coronavirus, phone your GP or local emergency department (ED) without delay.

Do not go to your GP or ED. Phone them first. If you do not have a GP, phone 112 or 999.

Tell them about your symptoms. Give them the details about your situation.

Avoid contact with other people by self-isolating.

You’ll find more information about self-isolating here.

Dr Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, said in a statement last night:

“The HSE is well-prepared and is working to inform any contacts the patient had in order to prevent transmission.”

“COVID-19 is spread through close contact with an infected person’s body fluids (e.g. droplets from coughing or sneezing), or by touching surfaces that an infected person has coughed or sneezed on.

Close contact involves either face to face contact or spending more than 15 minutes within 2 metres of an infected person.

The risk of transmission through casual contact is low.

What’s due to happen today?

Health officials, including Holohan, are due to provide a briefing to the media at the Department of Health at 9.30am this morning.

We’ll have updates on that and other developments throughout the day on the site, including in our liveblog on Ireland’s Covid-19 response.