Case of coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland patient who travelled from Italy through Dublin

The Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland confirmed the news this evening.

By Sean Murray Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 7:24 PM
1 hour ago 87,183 Views 131 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5025039
Officials making the announcement this evening.
A PERSON HAS been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. 

It is the first confirmed case on the island of Ireland.

The Public Health Agency confirmed the news this evening. 

It’s understood the person travelled from northern Italy to Dublin, and travelled onto Northern Ireland. 

Over 100 people have so far been tested in the Republic of Ireland, and no case of coronavirus has been confirmed. 

The Public Healthy Agency said the person diagnosed wasn’t on a school trip. The gender of the person also wasn’t confirmed.

Authorities said they are working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients had, with the aim of preventing further spread.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said: “We have been planning for the first positive case in Northern Ireland and have made clear that it was a question of when not if.

We have robust infection control measures in place which enable us to respond immediately. Our health service is used to managing infections and would assure the public that we are prepared.
Our advice to the public remains the same. Members of the public who have visited affected regions and have symptoms are advised to self-isolate at home and contact their GP in the first instance. Advice will then be given on next steps, including testing if required.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood urged people to remain calm and continue to keep hospital appointments in line with medical advice.

He said: “First of all, I want to thank the health service professionals at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast who are currently working very hard to assess and treat the patient who has been diagnosed with Coronavirus.”

