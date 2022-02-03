Coronavirus: 12,875 new cases, 610 patients in hospital and 63 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS TODAY reported an additional 6,061 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

In addition, there were 6,814 cases reported via antigen test through the HSE portal, leading to a combined total of 12,875 new cases.

As of 8am this morning, there are 610 people in hospital with a confirmed case of the virus, of whom 63 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 92 deaths related to Covid-19 notified for the past week, bringing the total number of deaths reported since the pandemic began to 6,228.

Last week, the Department of Health announced that it would no longer be publishing Covid-19 cases that are recorded at the weekend.

Figures will be released on Mondays pertaining to the preceeding days over the weekend.

Daily information on people with Covid-19 in hospital and intensive care will continue to be updated daily on the Covid-19 Data Hub.