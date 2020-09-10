Coronavirus: 196 new cases and no further deaths confirmed in Ireland

THERE HAVE BEEN a further 196 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, health officials said this evening.
The Department of Health also reported no further deaths associated with the disease.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland to 30,360.
The total number of people with Covid-19 who have died is 1,781.
More as we get it…
