Coronavirus: 10 deaths and 6,521 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE identified a further 6,521 cases of Covid-19 in this country, with 10 deaths also confirmed.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said there has now been 127,657 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic with a total of 2,307 deaths.

The latest figures come on the back of 7,836 cases being confirmed yesterday and virus hospitalisations now topping 1,000 people.

More to follow