Coronavirus: 448 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFIACIALS have confirmed that a further 448 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Ireland.

The Department of Health has also said there are currently 42 Covid-19 patients in hospital, down four from yesterday, with 14 people in ICU, the same figure as yesterday.

Yesterday, 512 new cases were confirmed with 452 on Thursday.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the illness.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the overall death toll as a result of Covid-19 has now reached 5,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The HSE confirmed today that 48% of Irish adults were now fully vaccinated from Covid-19 with a further 20% partially vaccinated.

CEO Paul Reid said in a tweet that almost 4.3 million vaccine doses have to do date been administered in this county.