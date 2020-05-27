This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryanair customers to wait up to 6 months for refunds and a 'prolonged' economic shock: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what’s making headlines in relation to Covid-19 both here and abroad.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 27 May 2020, 8:56 AM
1 hour ago 9,034 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5108697
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Tony Holohan is set to meet with the Cabinet today to brief ministers on the country’s response to Covid-19.

A number of ministers are expected to raise the issue of Ireland’s social distancing rule, amid calls to halve the guideline from 2m to 1m.

Meanwhile, those entering the country will be required to fill out a form and asked to self-isolate for 14 days from tomorrow – although Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is among those unhappy with the measure, claiming it has no basis in science.

There has also been a stark warning from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council.

The group has warned that the Covid-19 crisis will deliver a “prolonged and severe” shock to the Irish economy, and has called for a “significant” stimulus to be introduced when the crisis is over.

Some of that may come from Europe: on the international front, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen looks set to propose a post-virus recovery fund of around trillion-euro for the union.

This will be an extra €500 billion on top of the €540 billion already announced as part of the EU bailout fund and other fiscal packages. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points: 

  • Ministers are set to be briefed by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan about the fight against Covid-19 at Government Buildings today.
  • The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that Covid-19 will deliver a “prolonged and severe shock” to the economy and said the government should introduce a “significant” stimulus plan when the crisis is over.
  • Correspondence between Nursing Homes Ireland and the Department of Health since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis has been published
  • The CMO said last night that health officials are looking at ways they could safely allow nursing home residents and their families to reunite in the coming weeks.
  • Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has said it will be between three and six months before customers whose flights have been cancelled due to Covid-19 will be refunded.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: 

  • European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen is set to propose a post-virus recovery fund of around a trillion-euro for Europe.
  • More than 350,000 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded worldwide.
  • US presidential hopeful Joe Biden has called Donald Trump a “fool” for “stoking deaths” with his stance on wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

