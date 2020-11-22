10 deaths and 342 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has reported an additional 342 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.
There has also been a further 10 deaths related to Covid-19, four of which were reported outside the 24-hour window.
The total death toll in Northern Ireland now stands at 933, with a total of 49,784 cases of Covid-19 recorded since the crisis began.
There are now 425 patients being treated for Covid-19 in hospital, while 40 people are in ICU with the virus.
A two-week lockdown is set to begin in Northern Ireland from 27 November, after an agreement was reached by the Stormont Executive on Thursday.
