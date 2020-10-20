Half of close contacts not showing up for second Covid-19 test

HALF OF PEOPLE who are deemed to be close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case are not turning up for their second test, health officials have said.

Close contacts of people who are confirmed to have Covid-19 are tested for the virus twice whether they have symptoms or not.

Individuals who are deemed to be close contacts are tested as soon as possible after their initial contact with a confirmed case (known as the ‘Day 1′ test) and again a week later (known as the ‘Day 7′ test).

However, close contacts are still required to restrict their movements for 14 days, even if both tests come back negative.

Speaking at this evening’s National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) briefing at the Department of Health, HSE Integrated Care Lead Dr Siobhán Ní Bhriain revealed that only half of close contacts were showing up for their Day 7 test.

Ní Bhriain also said that the positivity rate of the Day 7 test is 2-3%, which she described as low but still significant.

“It’s a small percentage, but nonetheless it’s people that we’re missing,” she said.

“I know people don’t want to turn up for the test, I know it’s not pleasant, but we’re asking people to please show up for your test.”

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed 13 more deaths and 1,269 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.