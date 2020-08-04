Nearly 70% of people would take a Covid-19 vaccine, according to new poll

NEARLY SEVEN OUT of 10 people have said they they would take a vaccine to Covid-19 if and when it becomes available, according to a new poll.

The research, carried out by Amárach Research for Virgin Media Ireland, surveyed 2,000 people aged 18 and above in mid-July.

It found that 67% would be happy to receive a vaccine to the virus.

Work is currently ongoing in labs around the world to produce a vaccine to the virus, which has caused death and disruption around the world. However, it remains to be seen if a vaccine can be produced successfully – and how effective it’d be.

The poll also showed that 82% of people said that have downloaded or will download the Covid-19 contact tracing app. It found that 60% had already downloaded it, while 22% said they would download it.

The app, which has currently been downloaded by 1.45 million people, was launched at the start of July.

The poll also asked people about the internet and mental health.

Four in 10 people said that they their mental health ranged from ‘poor’ to ‘middling’ during the pandemic, with 22% of people surveyed using the internet to read blogs and websites about mental health.

Of those questioned, 14% had consulted their doctor or another healthcare worker about their mental health using online technology.

“The current crisis has created a lot of stress for many people,” said Paul Higgins, the Vice-President of Virgin Media Ireland. “It’s clear that broadband has role to play in supporting ongoing resilience and wellbeing, helping people stay connected to health and fitness related activities, access information they need to stay well and, most importantly staying in regular contact with people in their own families and in the wider community.”