This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nearly 70% of people would take a Covid-19 vaccine, according to new poll

The poll surveyed 2,000 people in July.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 5,706 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5167083
Many hope are pinned on scientists finding a vaccine for Covid-19.
Image: Shutterstock/Take Photo
Many hope are pinned on scientists finding a vaccine for Covid-19.
Many hope are pinned on scientists finding a vaccine for Covid-19.
Image: Shutterstock/Take Photo

NEARLY SEVEN OUT of 10 people have said they they would take a vaccine to Covid-19 if and when it becomes available, according to a new poll. 

The research, carried out by Amárach Research for Virgin Media Ireland, surveyed 2,000 people aged 18 and above in mid-July. 

It found that 67% would be happy to receive a vaccine to the virus. 

Work is currently ongoing in labs around the world to produce a vaccine to the virus, which has caused death and disruption around the world. However, it remains to be seen if a vaccine can be produced successfully – and how effective it’d be. 

The poll also showed that 82% of people said that have downloaded or will download the Covid-19 contact tracing app. It found that 60% had already downloaded it, while 22% said they would download it. 

The app, which has currently been downloaded by 1.45 million people, was launched at the start of July. 

Related Reads

28.07.20 It could take two-and-a-half years for a Covid-19 vaccine to be widely available - WHO envoy
21.07.20 The Explainer: How close is a Covid-19 vaccine?

The poll also asked people about the internet and mental health.

Four in 10 people said that they their mental health ranged from ‘poor’ to ‘middling’ during the pandemic, with 22% of people surveyed using the internet to read blogs and websites about mental health. 

Of those questioned, 14% had consulted their doctor or another healthcare worker about their mental health using online technology. 

“The current crisis has created a lot of stress for many people,” said Paul Higgins, the Vice-President of Virgin Media Ireland. “It’s clear that broadband has role to play in supporting ongoing resilience and wellbeing, helping people stay connected to health and fitness related activities, access information they need to stay well and, most importantly staying in regular contact with people in their own families and in the wider community.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (40)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie