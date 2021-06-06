Coronavirus: 313 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 313 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
The Department of Health has reported that 70 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, including 27 people in ICU.
The latest figures do not contain information about recorded Covid-19 deaths as updates are not available due to the ransomware attack on the HSE.
