#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

'We have a short period of time to turn this around': Officials warn Covid-19 situation deteriorating across country

The average daily 5-day case count is rising, now at over 400 per day.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 16 Nov 2020, 7:53 PM
Mon 7:53 PM 45,784 Views 86 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5269168
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE said there are indications that the trajectory of the coronavirus is now deteriorating, despite progress made in recent weeks.

Daily case numbers had been declining up until late last week, but the average daily 5-day case count is rising, now at over 400 per day. 

Today the Department of Health reported 456 new cases of Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We are concerned that, unfortunately, the very positive trajectory we have been reporting in recent weeks has at best stalled and in fact according to a number of indicators is now deteriorating.

“We really have a short period of time to turn this around, we’ve two weeks to go before December 1st and I’d like to take the opportunity this evening to implore people not to focus on Christmas unduly, not to focus on levels, whether it’s level 2,3,4, or 5, but really to start focusing again on the basics.”

He said there have been outbreaks linked to funerals, family gatherings and student activities as well as clusters in some workplaces. Glynn said he cannot rule out a connection in some cases to Halloween events, but he said most people managed Halloween reponsibly.

This recent spike, he said, can not be attributed to any one cause or settings and it may be that people are “getting tired of listening to the messages”. 

“We have seen a number of clusters linked with extended family get-togethers, with student get-togethers, but this is on the back of millions of people doing the right thing, it’s on the back of a very substantial decrease in incidence amongst younger people, for example,” he said.

Related Read

16.11.20 Coronavirus: Five deaths and 456 new cases confirmed in Ireland

“On the one hand it would be an easier message for me tonight if I could point to a particular group or particular set of behaviours that’s causing us particular concern. From our perspective it’s actually more concerning that we can’ t pinpoint any one behaviour or any one group.”

He said the National Public Health Emergency Team cannot predict what the situation will look like two weeks from now but he said they are “certainly more concerned now than we were last Thursday”.

“The issue here is that it’s all over our communities and what we’re seeing is lots and lots of small clusters all across the country, that makes it very difficult for us to put in place a policy measure to stop that. Ultimately the key thing that will stop that over the coming days is people’s behaviour.”

Dr Glynn also commented on videos shared on social media at the weekend of crowds drinking together on streets in Dublin and Cork. 

“Behaviour like that in any setting is frustrating and I’m not talking about for us, it’s particularly frustrating for literally the millions of people within our population who are doing the right thing,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said it is particularly disheartening for older and vulnerable people who have been isolating themselves for months to protect themselves. 

He asked people not to get distracted by these examples and to remember that there is “a very significant silent majority out there who are doing the right things, who are keeping themselves and their families safe, and ultimately keeping each and every one of us in our communities safe”.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (86)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie