Coronavirus: 393 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 393 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 48 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital today, of whom 14 are in ICU.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Vaccine registration opens tomorrow for people aged 35-39.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor this morning, Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer (COO), said it is expected that most people in this group will receive their first dose in July or at the latest early August.

From July, the vaccination programme will move to a supply line of just two vaccines – the Pfizer and Moderna jabs – as these are the only two vaccines approved for use here in younger people.

He said if expected supplies continue to arrive people in their 20s can expect to receive their first jabs in late August or early September.