Covid-19: 9,365 new cases and 646 patients in hospital, including 72 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have recorded 3,780 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

Additionally, 5,585 positive antigen tests have been registered through the HSE website for a combined total of 9,365.

As of 8am this morning, 646 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 72 in intensive care.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 3,975 positive PCR cases, as well as 4,478 antigen tests registered on Sunday.

In total, over the weekend, there were 28,166 cases – including PCR and antigen tests – reported since Friday.

643 Covid-19 patients were in hospital yesterday, with 76 in ICU.

The Department of Health decided last month to release Covid-19 case numbers from Monday to Friday, rather than over the weekend.