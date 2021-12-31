'Simply not safe' for large numbers to meet for New Year celebrations, CMO warns

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer has warned that it is ‘simply not safe’ for people to meet in large numbers this evening to celebrate New Year’s.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Tony Holohan said that given the record-breaking level of Covid in the community that it was important for people to take steps to protect themselves against infection.

The current government guidelines state that up to four households can meet indoors, but Holohan said that following significant discussion in recent days there is no difference between his views and those of Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

“I think the very legitimate thing that people can say is that right now, ‘what’s the most effective thing that I can do as an individual to protect myself?’,” Holohan told the programme.

Meeting up in large numbers of four households at this point in time, given the levels of infection that we have, is simply not safe. I think it’s important for people to hear that message and to take those measures themselves.

He stressed that due to the vaccine rollout, far fewer people are becoming severely ill with the virus compared to last year, meaning the record-breaking case numbers are resulting in far fewer hospitalisations than might otherwise be the case.

However, he added that while the Omicron variant, now dominant in Ireland, does appear to pose less risk of severe illness, this is somewhat negated by how widely it has spread.

“We have this almost paradoxical situation that something that represents a lower risk to an individual can still be a bigger problem for a population,” he said, warning of further strain on the health service.

Holohan was speaking following significant changes to Ireland’s testing regime and isolation guidelines yesterday, aimed at freeing up testing capacity and easing disruption to businesses and essential services caused by large numbers of people becoming infected with the virus.

This includes the increased use of antigen tests by people under the age of 40, representing a significant u-turn in policy by public health experts who previously advised against the use of the home-administered tests.

Antigen tests provide a result in less time than PCR but are less likely to detect the virus in certain circumstances, such as during the early stages of infection.

An empty antigen test stand at a shop in Dublin. Source: Alamy

Dr Holohan defended the move, saying it has always been NPHET’s advice to use antigen tests in localised outbreak settings, and that the incidence of the disease is so high now in the country that it allows health experts “to be sure of the value of this test”.

The move was criticised by the Infectious Disease Society of Ireland, who said there was little to be gained from confirming a positive antigen result with a follow-up PCR.

Holohan highlighted that currently a positive PCR result is required to trigger public health responses like contact tracing, and may also be required for sick pay and travel passes.

Holohan added that due to constraints with Ireland’s testing capacity right now – which is processing a record number of tests – we are not seeing a true picture of the scale of the virus.

Daily case numbers could in fact be as high as 30,000, he said, with modelling suggesting that true case counts are likely 40% higher.

A queue for PCR tests at the HSE's testing site in the Croke Park handball alley. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A record 20,554 cases were confirmed yesterday.

As of 8am, 682 were in hospital with the virus, representing a continued rise from 378 on Christmas Day.

88 people were receiving intensive care as of 11.30am yesterday, a figure that has been slowly decreasing since late November but is a lagging metric, taking time to rise following an increase in hospitalisations, which themselves do not immediately increase following a rise in case numbers.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’s epidemiological modelling advisory group, said it could take another week for the impact on ICU figures to be seen.

The new testing regime advises that people aged 4 to 39 with symptoms should isolate immediately and take regular antigen tests, only seeking a PCR if they receive a positive antigen result.

They should continue to isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms subside. Anyone with an underlying condition that puts them at high risk of severe illness or anyone with a clinical concern should contact their GP.

Healthcare workers and anyone over the age of 40 should continue to isolate and seek a PCR once they develop symptoms.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose or was recently infected with the virus will be required to isolate for just seven days following symptom onset, and restrict movements as much as possible for a further three.