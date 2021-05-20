Covid-19 vaccine portal back in operation, and opens for 48-year-olds

THE COVID-19 VACCINE portal is back in operation, after the HSE said that some people had “difficulty” this morning in registering for a Covid-19 vaccine online.

“We are working hard to fix issues. Please try again later,” the HSE said in a statement. Minutes later the online registration site was “back up and running”.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that around 76,000 people registered on the system yesterday, when it was open for 49-year-olds.

“Registration continues today for everyone aged 48-69. Please be patient if there is a queue or try again later,” the Minister said.

The HSE’s online portal opened this week for people aged 45-49 to register for their Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes ahead of a statement expected from the Taoiseach next week on the next stage of reopening for June and July, including an update on mandatory hotel quarantine and international travel.