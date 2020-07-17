This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: Three further deaths and 34 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Conor McCrave Friday 17 Jul 2020, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 45,934 Views 148 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5153186
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed three further deaths in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 along with 34 new confirmed cases. 

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening. 

It brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Ireland to 1,752.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 25,730. 

Acting CMO, Dr Ronan Glynn is continuing to advise against all non-essential travel despite the Government issuing a green list of countries on Monday which outlines destinations which it deems it safe to travel. 

In a statement this evening he added: “All of the measures that we have been talking about for many months now are so important; physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding large crowds – are all actions each of us can take to cut the chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

His comments comes in the wake of an increase in the R number – the rate of transmission of the virus. 

Yesterday, Professor Philip Nolan, chair of NPHET’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said: “Our best estimate of the R number currently stands at 1.4 but it could be as high as 1.8.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (148)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie