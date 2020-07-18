This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 18 July, 2020
Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 21 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The figures were released by the Department of Health this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 18 Jul 2020, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago
Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn
Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further two people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died. 

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died is now 1,753. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 21 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,750.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against COVID-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. 

“Do not adopt a wait and see approach,” he added.

“Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of 2 metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport,” said Dr Glynn. 

“Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress COVID-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society.”

 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

