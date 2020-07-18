Coronavirus: Two further deaths and 21 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further two people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died is now 1,753.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 21 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,750.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said today: “Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against COVID-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them.

“Do not adopt a wait and see approach,” he added.

“Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of 2 metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport,” said Dr Glynn.

“Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress COVID-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society.”