Virus clusters in nursing homes and cats test positive in New York: Today's Covid-19 main points

A FURTHER 49 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 631 new cases of the virus in Ireland were confirmed by health officials yesterday evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 16,671. The total lab-confirmed deaths related to Covid-19 is now 769.

As of midnight on Tuesday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 302 clusters in residential care settings, 179 of which are in nursing homes.

Of the 769 deaths in lab-confirmed cases, 412 are associated with residents of residential care settings, with 348 of those associated with nursing homes.

Internationally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said Covid-19 will be with us for a long time, and two cats have become the first pets to test positive for the virus in the US.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

Covid-19 will be here for a long time to come, the WHO has said, warning that most countries are still in the early stages of tackling the pandemic.

Two people who died in California in early and mid February have been confirmed through autopsies as coronavirus cases – weeks before the first reported Covid-19 fatality in the United States.

Two cats in New York state have tested positive for Covid-19, marking the first confirmed cases in pets in the US, federal officials have said.

