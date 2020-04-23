Virus clusters in nursing homes and cats test positive in New York: Today's Covid-19 main points

A FURTHER 49 reported deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and 631 new cases of the virus in Ireland were confirmed by health officials yesterday evening.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 16,671. The total lab-confirmed deaths related to Covid-19 is now 769.
As of midnight on Tuesday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reported 302 clusters in residential care settings, 179 of which are in nursing homes.
Of the 769 deaths in lab-confirmed cases, 412 are associated with residents of residential care settings, with 348 of those associated with nursing homes.
Internationally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said Covid-19 will be with us for a long time, and two cats have become the first pets to test positive for the virus in the US.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- A further 49 deaths and 631 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
- Leo Varadkar will today urge fellow EU leaders to consider mutual sharing of the debt member states are incurring as they battle Covid-19.
- The government’s offer to address the childcare challenges of healthcare workers “actively discriminates” against single parents and will not help the vast majority of nurses, the INMO has said.
- A limited number of TDs will meet at Leinster House today to discuss the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Irish economy.
- The highly contagious nature of Covid-19 has highlighted the unsuitability of some accommodation in the Direct Provision system, Ombudsman Peter Tyndall has said.
- Communications Minister Richard Bruton has said he does not intend to seek a moratorium on TV licence payments, due to the importance of public service broadcasting, during the Covid-19 crisis.
- Gardaí have made a number of large seizures of drugs and other illicit items which otherwise would have arrived at their intended destinations as part of the increased number of checkpoints to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
- The Mongolian community in Ireland has raised €7,500 for the Mater Hospital in Dublin as fundraising efforts continue around the country.
Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:
- Covid-19 will be here for a long time to come, the WHO has said, warning that most countries are still in the early stages of tackling the pandemic.
- Two people who died in California in early and mid February have been confirmed through autopsies as coronavirus cases – weeks before the first reported Covid-19 fatality in the United States.
- Two cats in New York state have tested positive for Covid-19, marking the first confirmed cases in pets in the US, federal officials have said.
