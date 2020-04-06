HSE aims to test 4,500 people a day, Construction activity hits 11-year low: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

A FURTHER 390 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number to 4,994.

The Department of Health also said that a further 21 people died from the virus, bringing the death toll here to 158.

The HSE says it is aiming to increase the number of people tested to 4,500 a day in the next week, after it dropped as low as 1,500 a day during the latter part of this week.

Health Service Executive chief Paul Reid made the announcement yesterday but cautioned the supply of the chemicals for the testing reagent remain a “significant worldwide challenge”.

He revealed that due to an increase of laboratory capacity, testing will increase from an average of 2,500 to 4,500 a day. Reid said that a German lab is completing 2,000 tests per day for Ireland, but that the HSE is “still looking at other EU solutions”.

As a contribution to the effort, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced yesterday that he rejoined the medical register as a doctor to offer his services to the HSE during the Covid-19 pandemic. He is due to work one session a week for the HSE in an area suited to his qualifications.

