This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes rise to 57, new stats show

Nursing homes now account for 24.2% of Covid-19 clusters in the country.

By Adam Daly Monday 6 Apr 2020, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 7,017 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5067471
Image: Shutterstock/vuqarali
Image: Shutterstock/vuqarali

THERE ARE NOW 57 clusters of Covid-19 in nursing homes around the country, according to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The data in the report includes some information accurate up to 5 April, with some data up to midnight on 3 April - such as total cases. 

Figures released yesterday showed there were 50 Covid-19 clusters in the country’s nursing homes as of 2 April. This number rose by 7 in the space of one day, according to the latest data.

In total, 236 coronavirus clusters have been identified in Ireland with nursing homes making up 24.2% of outbreaks. 

Of these nursing home clusters, 41 were in the east of the country according to the HPSC.

On Sunday, Minister for Health Simon Harris announced new measures aimed at supporting nursing homes during the crisis. 

Measures include staff screening in nursing homes twice a day, Covid-19 testing being prioritised for staff and the HSE providing access to PPE, expert advice and training.

A temporary financial support scheme is also to be established in the coming days to support private and voluntary nursing homes in managing any outbreak that occurs. The scheme is envisaged to last for three months and will be reviewed after the first month of operation. 

Screenshot 2020-04-06 at 10.58.06 Source: HPSC

Clusters found in hospitals rose from 37 to 43 on the previous day. 36 clusters were also found in private homes and 26 in residential institutions. 

Those aged 65+ make up 24.1% of cases and people aged 24 and under account for a total of 7.4% of all cases, as of midnight 3 April. 

So far, 24 children under the age of four have contracted the virus. 

The median age of all cases is 48, the report said. 1,203 people have been hospitalised with the virus, which makes up 27.1% of all cases. 

Nearly half of all people aged 65+ with Covid-19 have been hospitalised so far (49.3%). 165 people in total had been admitted to Intensive Care Units. 

Related Read

06.04.20 Covid-19 community assessment hubs will stop system being 'overburdened'

Of the 1,163 cases who were healthcare workers, 74% had no history of foreign travel in the 14 days prior to onset of symptoms.

Screenshot 2020-04-06 at 11.13.44 Source: HPSC

In terms of cases per county, there are 2,490 cases in Dublin which accounts for 56% of all cases. This is followed by Cork which has 7.7% of cases and Kildare with 3.4%.

It is not known how nearly 29.6% of cases were transmitted in Ireland. 22.1% of cases were infected through community transmission and 22.1% through possible community transmission. 

A further 390 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number to 4,994 in Ireland.

The Department of Health also said that a further 21 people died from the virus, bringing the death toll here to 158.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie