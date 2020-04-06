Boris Johnson 'still very much in charge' despite spending night in hospital with Covid-19

Johnson shared a video update of how he was feeling on Friday.

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is “still very much in charge of the government” despite spending a night in hospital with the coronavirus, a Cabinet minister has said.

Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: “He spent the night in hospital and of course we all wish him well and we hope that as a result of these tests he will be able to come back to Downing Street as soon as possible.

“He’s been working extremely hard leading the government and being constantly updated. That’s going to continue. Obviously today he’s in hospital having the tests but he will continue to be kept informed as to what’s happening and to be in charge of the government.

“I hope, I think we all do, that he has a speedy recovery and that he gets back to Number 10 and takes charge in the way he would want to as soon as possible.

“I’m sure this is very frustrating for him, for somebody like Boris who wants to be hands on running the government from the front, but nonetheless he’s still very much in charge of the government.”

Despite this, de facto deputy prime minister Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, is expected to chair the daily Covid-19 meeting today in Johnson’s place.

UK politicians have been sharing messages of support for Johnson after he was hospitalised “as a precautionary step” last night.

He had been isolating in Downing Street for the 10 days previous after confirming that he had tested positive for coronavirus. His persistent symptoms are understood to include a high temperature, and it was considered sensible for doctors to see him in person.

Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds said on Saturday that she too had symptoms of the virus but is feeling better.

“I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend,” Symonds tweeted, before adding some advice about the virus for other pregnant women.

Politicians from all sides have been tweeting support for Johnson and wishing him a swift recovery.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries MP, who herself had coronavirus, said that Johnson “risked his health” by working through his symptoms.

Many with #COVID19 are felled by fatigue/temperature and use isolation to sleep+recover.

Boris has risked his health & worked every day on our behalf to lead the battle against this vile virus

Lets do our bit for him and @carriesymonds now. Send them our love #getwellsoonboris — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) April 6, 2020 Source: Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 /Twitter

Several Labour MPs also tweeted support to Johnson, new leader Keir Starmer among them.

“Wishing the Prime Minister well and a speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

David Lammy wrote “Get well soon @BorisJohnson. The whole country wants you to return to full health as soon as possible,” while colleagues Jess Phillips and Yvette Cooper also reacted online.

“Sending regards to the Prime Minister and his family and friends especially to Carrie, it must be such a worry,” tweeted Phillips.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also tweeted: “My best wishes to Boris Johnson and I wish him a speedy recovery”.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon wished Johnson “all the best and a speedy recovery” while the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford said he was “sorry” to read the news.

- With reporting by Press Association