This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New York coronavirus deaths climb as Trump sees ‘light at end of tunnel’

The US leader also warned his country was approaching a ‘horrific point’ in the outbreak.

By Press Association Monday 6 Apr 2020, 7:01 AM
6 hours ago 52,658 Views 44 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5067309
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, 5 April.
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, 5 April.
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, 5 April.
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA

CORONAVIRUS DEATHS IN New York state climbed to nearly 4,200 as US President Donald Trump said his country was “starting to see light at the end of the tunnel”.

Authorities said, however, there was a slight glimmer of hope that the spread of the outbreak was slowing.

New York state recorded a slight dip in fatalities on Sunday compared to the day before, but governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters it was too soon to say whether the pandemic had reached its apex and urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

The state reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday — down from 630 new fatalities announced the day before.

The governor said ICU admissions and intubations were also decreasing slightly while the discharge rate from hospitals was rising.

Later on Sunday, Trump warned the US was approaching a “horrific point” in the outbreak.

He said: “I think we all know that we have to reach a certain point — and that point is going to be a horrific point in terms of death — but it’s also a point at which things are going to start changing.”

“We’re getting very close to that level right now.”

Vice President Mike Pence later added: “We are beginning to see glimmers of progress.”

Meanwhile, a four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia at the Bronx Zoo has become what is believed to be the first animal to test positive in the US, authorities said.

Nadia and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who was not yet showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The finding raises new questions about transmission of the virus in animals. The US Department of Agriculture, which confirmed Nadia’s test result at its veterinary lab, says there are no known cases of the virus in US pets or livestock.

“There doesn’t appear to be, at this time, any evidence that suggests that the animals can spread the virus to people or that they can be a source of the infection in the United States,” said Dr Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and a USDA official.

The USDA said it is not recommending routine coronavirus testing of animals, in zoos or elsewhere, or of zoo employees.

The coronavirus outbreaks around the world are driven by person-to-person transmission, experts say.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie