69 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has said this evening that there are 69 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

It brings the total number of cases here to 292.

The HPSC said this evening that it has been informed of 69 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

29 male, 40 female

48 are associated with the east of the country, 13 are associated with the south, 5 are associated with the north/west, and 3 are associated with the west

There have been 2 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE said it is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today, Minister for Health, Simon Harris TD, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE Dr Colm Henry and Chair of the COVID-19 Expert Advisory Group, Dr Cillian De Gascun, met with medical colleagues from across the health service to outline Ireland’s approach to date and to discuss how best to meet the challenges ahead.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Cooperation across the health service has never been more important and I would like to thank our colleagues in their ongoing efforts to help us to prepare for and limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s meeting emphasised the importance of us all coming together, sharing our perspectives and ensuring that our health workforces are supported and enabled to to respond dynamically at this crucial time.”

Increase

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had warned yesterday that we can expect an increase of 30% in the number of cases each day over the next few weeks. That could see the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus here reaching 15,000.

Less than a week ago, the government made the decision to close schools, colleges and public facilities in an attempt to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. This was extended to pubs and clubs on Sunday.

Public health officials have repeated that they are attempting to “flatten the curve”, which is about slowing the spread of transmission over a longer period of time through measures like social distancing, and closures of schools and workplaces.

This will allow the health services to cope better with the outbreak and help prevent them from being overwhelmed.

Citizens are being told that adhering to the measures being recommended will help to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Yesterday, Dr Holohan said the next seven days are “crucial” in terms of how Ireland will be affected by the disease.