Gardaí seek public's help finding 17-year-old missing from Malahide

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Craig Kelly O’Brien.

Craig is missing from Malahide, Co. Dublin since Monday, 19 April.

The teenager is described as being 5′ 8″ in height, with a slim build. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Craig was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on Craig’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.