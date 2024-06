A WOMAN IN her 60s has died in a single vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Meath.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the crash that happened last night at 1am on Main Street, Ratoath, Co Meath.

The woman was the driver and sold occupant of the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Advertisement

Main Street is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted this morning.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Ratoath between 12:45am and 1am yesterday morning to contact gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.