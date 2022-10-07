Emergency services to 'work through the night' following Donegal blast

EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE to work through the night in a bid to free people feared trapped by the Donegal explosion, the Taoiseach said this evening.

At least three people have been confirmed dead by gardaí tonight following the explosion at a service station in the Creeslough area of Donegal, a short distance from Letterkenny.

Letterkenny University Hospital said it has stood down its Major Emergency Standby protocol.

In a statement, the hospital said it continues to treat those injured in the incident at Creeslough and remains on hand to provide all necessary medical assistance required.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to appeal to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency. Please contact your GP or out of hours service in the first instance. NowDoc has increased staffing tonight to help deal with any additional demands.”

Meanwhile, a statement from Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised the efforts of emergency services who continue to work through the night to save those believed to be trapped in the rubble.

He said: “My thoughts and prayers are today with those who have lost their lives, and those injured in the devastating explosion in Creeslough.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.

“I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the north-west and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances.”

In a statement, gardaí described how a significant rescue operation is in place.

A spokeserson said: “This emergency response has been led by the Donegal County Council Fire Service with assistance by An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service, Irish Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Rescue 118 Helicopter, Irish Air Corps Medivac 112, Northern Ireland Ambulance HEMS, Irish Community Air Ambulance (Ground Crew), Northern Ireland Urban Search and Rescue, Meavagh Fire Service, Donegal Mountain Rescue, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team) and the Donegal County Council Civil Defence.”

The managing director of Applegreen, Fiona Matthews, tonight released a statement where she expressed her shock and condolences to the community in Creeslough.

She said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn the devasting news that lives have been lost in today’s tragic incident at Applegreen Creeslough in Co Donegal. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased, those who have been injured, and the wider Creeslough community.

“Creeslough is a small village and the supermarket and Applegreen outlet operated by our local partners there are at the heart of the community. Like the rest of Ireland, tonight we stand in solidarity with that community.”